Fmr British PM Truss to Newsmax: More Must Be Done on Transgender Issue

The decision last month by England's National Health Service to no longer provide puberty blockers at gender identity clinics is a step in the right direction, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss told Newsmax on Monday.

But she added more needs to be done.

"We have seen some positive steps in the U.K., but it's still not enough because we're still seeing the private sector able to supply these drugs to children," Truss told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "We're still seeing gender-changing drugs being supplied, and there is still the allowance of so-called social transitioning for the under 18s, which I think is appalling.

"What essentially is happening is children are being lied to. They're being told that they can change their sex. We know that they can't change their sex. Instead, what's happening is, they are taking treatments which could render them infertile. They could damage their bodies in the future, and all because this is being pushed by extreme ideologues."

Truss, whose latest book "Ten Years to Save the West: Leading the Revolution Against Globalism, Socialism, and the Liberal Establishment" goes on sale April 16, mentioned a "ludicrous" new law enacted in Scotland aimed at protecting minority groups, including transgenders, from hate crimes.

"In Scotland, a ludicrous new hate crime law has been introduced, which, potentially, people can't even say that a man is a man and a woman is a woman," Truss said. "Yes, sensible people are speaking out in Britain. Yes, we've seen some changes, but what we need is complete legal clarity. This just should not be allowed for the under 18s at all through any way, shape, or form."

Truss, a conservative who served as prime minister for just 50 days after replacing Boris Johnson in 2022, said many who believe that people can't change their gender are afraid of being targeted by "extreme activists."

"A lot of people know that this stuff is not true," she said. "They know that you can't change sex. They know that it's medically wrong. But they are cowardly in the face of extreme activists. They don't want to be canceled. They don't want to be called out. In the U.K., we had some brave whistleblowers that came out, but those people were ostracized by their colleagues. They ended up losing their jobs. And this is what happens when people stand up to these ideologues. [They] get hounded. Look at what's happened to [author] J.K. Rowling.

"And the people who go along with it are the people that get jobs in corporate, they get promoted, and that's the lesson that people have learned. It's not because everybody agrees with this. They don't. It's because people have been cowardly awake in the face of a left-wing onslaught by a few extreme trans activists."

