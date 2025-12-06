Fmr UK PM Liz Truss to Newsmax: Would Love to Have ICE Deporting People From Britain

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss told Newsmax that the United Kingdom should take a page from the U.S. immigration enforcement playbook, saying she would "love to have ICE deporting people from Britain" as public anger over illegal migration continues to boil.

In a blunt interview with Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," Truss argued that frustration has surged across the country, pointing to protests outside hotels being used to house migrants.

She said many Britons are outraged that asylum seekers are placed in what she described as "four-star accommodation," while local services struggle to cope.

That tension, Truss claimed, is being worsened by a spike in violent crime, "particularly against women and girls," which she linked to illegal migration.

Truss also cited "appalling sex crimes," including rapes allegedly committed by illegal migrants, as emblematic of a broader failure to control borders.

Her comments come as the U.K. faces record levels of Channel crossings and mounting debate over whether the current asylum system is sustainable.

At the heart of the problem, Truss said, is Britain's Human Rights Act. She argued that the law makes it extraordinarily difficult to remove people who enter the country illegally, because it extends protections to non-citizens comparable to those held by British nationals.

According to Truss, when deportation cases reach court, "human rights lawyers are there and they get to stay in the country for things like the right to family life."

She offered a specific example to underscore her point: a man who she said had sexually abused his stepdaughter was nonetheless allowed to remain in Britain after invoking family-life protections.

Truss called the decision "absolutely repulsive and disgusting," adding that the public is "fed up" with what she views as a legal system tilted toward offenders over victims.

Truss's remarks also took aim at the current government. She noted that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is a former human rights lawyer, and suggested that meaningful reform is unlikely under his leadership.

"I don't think anything is going to change any time soon," she said.

The interview highlights the deepening political divide in Britain over border enforcement and the role of rights-based law in immigration cases.

While critics say Truss is stoking fear and oversimplifying complex social problems, her supporters contend she is voicing concerns many voters feel are being ignored.

Either way, her call for ICE-style deportation powers is sure to escalate an already combustible national debate.

