Former UK Prime Minister to Newsmax: Europe 'Insanely Jealous' of US Economy

Liz Truss, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, on Wednesday told Newsmax that the United States is outpacing Europe economically and urged Britain and European leaders to follow President Donald Trump's energy and tax policies.

Truss, appearing on "National Report," said European leaders should emulate Trump's approach on energy production and tax cuts to reverse what she described as stagnation and falling living standards while discussing Trump's second-term agenda and broader U.S. leadership.

She said Europeans are "insanely jealous" of economic conditions in America, arguing that the U.S. economy is performing better than Britain's as Europe grapples with slow growth and migration pressures.

"Our economies are stagnant, people's living standards are dropping, and the American economy is doing much better than the British economy," Truss said.

"Britain is now poorer than Mississippi per capita, which is the poorest state in the United States of America," she added.

Truss pointed to Trump's push for expanded domestic energy production as a key driver, citing "energy dominance, fracking, drilling for oil and gas" as policies she said Britain and European countries should adopt.

She also praised Trump's tax agenda, referencing "tax cuts with a big, beautiful bill," and said similar measures are needed across the Atlantic.

"That is the kind of policy we need in U.K. and Europe," she said.

Truss also framed U.S. policymaking as increasingly influential globally, saying American leadership is shaping debates beyond domestic economics, including trade and foreign policy.

She cited the administration's posture on China and said the U.S. is setting the pace on major issues in a way Europe has not matched.

Truss, who recently launched a weekly political program on YouTube, said her show will spotlight issues she argues are under-covered by British media and will warn U.S. audiences against adopting policies she says have weakened Britain.

The interview comes as Trump continues to emphasize affordability and economic performance in public appearances, even outside a campaign setting, while critics and allies debate the costs and benefits of expanded drilling and tax cuts.

