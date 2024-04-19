Liz Truss to Newsmax: World 'Felt Safer' Under Trump

The world “felt safer” when former President Donald Trump was in office, former U.K. prime minister, and leader of the Conservative Party, Liz Truss told Newsmax on Friday.

In an interview on Wake Up America, Truss asserted world leaders “feared what Trump might do.”

“We've seen what's happened when the left have been leading the world,” she said. “We’ve had Joe Biden in the White House, Justin Trudeau in Canada, Emmanuel Macron in France, and the problem is that these leaders have appeased our enemies — China, Russia and Iran.”

“The result of that has been those enemies have been emboldened,” she continued. “And we've seen the appalling attacks on Israel. We've seen the war in Ukraine, and we're seeing saber-rattling towards Taiwan.”

Truss, having been in the British cabinet under both Trump and Biden, said people in Great Britain also “want to change” — and secretly support Trump — but aren't open about it because of the disdain of the “London dinner party circuit.”

“They voted for change when they voted for Brexit,” she said of British voters. “And if you listen to the leftist British media, you would think everybody in Britain can't stand Donald Trump. That is not true. I meet people who are secret Trump supporters. They just don't want to admit it."

It’s “socially unacceptable on the London dinner party circuit to say that actually, this would be a good thing if we had a strong leader back in charge of the United States,” she said.

According to Truss, who stepped down on her 50th day in office amid a government crisis, “forces of the left have become dominant in our institutions — our financial institutions, but also our government.”

“The Bank of England, the day before I gave my mini-budget, sold government debt, making it harder for me to finance my plans,” she insisted. “And they undermined me by briefing the media and by making it clear they didn't support what I was doing. And these people were meant to be working for the government.”

“What I worry about in the United States is we're hearing similar things,” she said.

