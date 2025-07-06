Liz Harrington to Newsmax: Megabill 'Huge' for Trump's Legacy

President Donald Trump's victory with his "one big, beautiful bill" is "huge" for his legacy while allowing him to achieve the mandate voters wanted by electing him, Liz Harrington, a former spokesperson for the president, said on Newsmax Sunday.

Citing Trump's "sheer will and determination," Harrington told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that getting the bill passed will allow him to "accomplish what he said he was going to do for the American people."

'It is every mandate that he told the American people and that they responded to and voted for him a third time," she said. "That's what's incredible."

The new legislation will also end the border invasion and give "all this money back into the American people's pocketbooks," Harrington added.

"It's pro-energy growth," she said. "It's welfare reform. It cuts spending. It does everything he promised to do. It revitalizes the military."

It was also an achievement the bill passed despite the "naysayers" and attacks by the July 4 deadline, Harrington continued.

The bill was signed, she said, "with such an amazing celebration that only President Trump could do with the bombers flying over the White House. Such a great moment for him, but much more importantly, what he cares about. Such a great moment for our country."

She also pointed out that there is a great deal of "infighting" over the bill's Medicaid cuts, but said that "it's a huge thing to not have illegal aliens getting on Medicaid. "

"The key that President Trump delivered in his Iowa address on this is that reform got made," Harrington said. "You can't just stop the invasion, which he has done. You have to get these people out of the country and off our tax dollar entitlements."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com