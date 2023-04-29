Liz Harrington to Newsmax: Debates 'Stacked' Against Trump

President Donald Trump "will win any debate," but by taking them on, he also would go into a rigged system stacked against him, campaign spokeswoman Liz Harrington said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I think the major point is, he doesn't mind debating," Harrington told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Everyone knows President Trump will win any debate and the people want to see him."

But the debate structure means networks are being chosen that have tried to set him up in the past, she insisted.

"They're choosing the Reagan Library," said Harrington. "That would maybe sound great in the past, but it's run by the publisher of The Washington Post. I mean, why should [Trump] subject himself to something that is so rigged against him? I think that's the point he's making."

Trump spoke out this week against the plans for the upcoming GOP primary debates after it was announced that the first one will take place in Milwaukee this August, with the second debate to be held at an unspecified date at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum in Simi Valley, Calif.

"I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page. "When you're leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the 'questions,' why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?"

"We'll see what happens, but he's certainly not afraid to debate and the American people see that he's clearly the front runner and deserves this nomination," Harrington said.

Meanwhile, Harrington, while comparing Trump's latest speeches and interviews with President Joe Biden's presidential campaign announcement, said there is "no comparison" between them.

"How many takes did it take Joe Biden to scrap together three minutes and talk about freedom?" she said. "He's a member of a party that's trying to put their number one political opponent in jail. They don't care about freedom. They don't care about this country. They're systematically destroying it."

That is why Trump is "so determined" and is as "sharp as ever" and "more than ready to take on this task, just to save America and defeat this sinister Marxism that's creeping in our country," said Harrington.

She further pointed to Trump's speech in New Hampshire this past week, saying it was focused and that he engaged with the audience and took questions.

"Biden could never do that," she said. "President Trump is going to continue to go to these early battleground states go all across the country, He's going to present more policy ideas for the future because the key thing is the American people know it doesn't have to be this way. We were great under President Trump. We can be great again. We can be even greater than we were. And it all comes down to America first."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!