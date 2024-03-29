Literally Anybody Else to Newsmax: Name Change Worth It

Literally Anybody Else, nee Dustin Ebey, told Newsmax on Friday that the benefit of taking on the persona of his feelings about the country's choices for president outweighs "the trouble it causes me," saying the juice is "worth the squeeze."

Literally Anybody Else (LAE), an Army veteran and schoolteacher from north Texas, legally changed his name and announced a run for president of the United States to send a message to Democrats and Republicans — "give us better choices."

Spoiler alert: Literally Anybody Else is not crazy about Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump in 2024.

"You know, when you see 'Literally Anybody Else for President,' you know exactly, like as a headline, you know exactly what that stands for," LAE told "National Report."

"I believe there are better choices within each party. But we still got we got," he said.

But first, addressing the elephant in the room, he was asked if legally changing his name to Literally Anybody Else was a little crazy.

"Of course, it's crazy. But it's one of those things, is the juice worth the squeeze?" LAE said. "Is the benefit that could be gained from getting the attention worth, you know, the trouble that it causes me to, you know, assume a persona rather than, you know, the identity I was born with? And so it's one of those things; I feel like the message, you know if it isn't worth it to me personally at least an aggregate around the country, the benefit is there."

Literally Anybody Else legally changed his name in January,

"It was a long road, like thought-wise. You know, it took a lot of deliberation. From the ideation to the actual name change, it was several, several, months," LAE said. "Because it started off as entrepreneurial. ... I was gonna just buy the website and sell shirts and make some money.

"But when I, you know, I saw where we were going, I felt the opportunity to actually potentially make a difference. And now that we're here, you know, I'm glad. I'm glad I did, because the American people need a voice. They need representation, and I feel like we do not have that," he said. "The latest Gallup poll I saw said that neither candidate have about no more than 30% of the support of whoever's voting for them, which means whoever wins, 70% of America is not represented in the White House.

"That is unacceptable."

