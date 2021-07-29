Rep. Lisa McClain to Newsmax: Pelosi Out to Serve Herself

Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain shared her concern on Newsmax that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is out to serve her own interests rather than those of the American people.

Appearing Thursday on "Spicer & Co.," McClain said, "I don't think Nancy Pelosi panders to anyone but Nancy Pelosi."

She decried Pelosi as a dictator who does not care about the American people because she is in her last term in Congress.

McClain alleged that the Democrats under Pelosi are pushing out the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in the "eleventh hour." She then joked that Republicans won't be able to read it before getting a chance to vote on it.

"I actually want to read what's in the bill before I actually vote on it. Crazy, I know?" she said.

But McClain maintained that she is "extremely hopeful," adding that "because we really do need infrastructure as it pertains to our bridges, our roadways, broadband, our ports, I hope when we get the bill, which I have not seen, but I hope when we get the bill, it's actual infrastructure. I realize hope isn't a strategy, but I hope that it's real infrastructure, and we don't see ... all this pork getting put into the infrastructure bill."

A vote on the infrastructure bill is set to occur just days before Congress takes its August recess. But if the bill is not brought to a vote before the break, the chances of it passing after could be slim. So far, however, 17 Republican and 50 Democratic senators have voted in favor of the bill in a procedural vote.

