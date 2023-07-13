Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Help Needed in SVB Bank Collapse Probe

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., a Budget Committee member, told Newsmax on Thursday that the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank is "covering their tracks" regarding the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

McClain, chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services, and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Monday sent a letter to Federal Reserve chair James Powell, asking for help with the investigation.

According to Comer, the San Francisco Fed has balked at requests to release records to his committee, which hasn't received any communications in response to its requests since April.

The Oversight Committee on Monday detailed Comer and McClain's letter, and the reasons for it, in a press release and on Twitter. The tweet said: "The SF Fed failed to do its job of regulating Silicon Valley Bank, resulting in the 2nd worst bank failure in U.S. history."

McClain, appearing on "John Bachman Now," said: "The information that we're looking for is really simple: What happened? Who knew about it? What were leading indicators and when did they know? ...The San Francisco Fed, their job is to oversee the banking industry. They were responsible, under their watch, for one of the largest banks to collapse."

McClain said that it has become clear the San Francisco Fed is "trying to cover their tracks."

"Why wouldn't you spend some time to find out what happened, how it happened, so we wouldn't make these mistakes again?" she said. "Instead of doing that, they're playing hardball with us, not releasing information on everything — on records, on board meetings. They're spending more time covering their tracks, which leads me to believe we're on the right track, because what are they hiding?"

McClain added that she believes she and Comer can compel the Fed and Powell to comply and turn over the necessary records, but "we're hoping that it doesn't need to get that way."

"At the end of the day, it is their responsibility, right? The San Francisco Fed, it's their responsibility to conduct oversight," she said. "If you can't conduct oversight and you're not going to give us the information that we're requesting … to do the job in which you've signed up to do, my question is: What do we need the [San Francisco Fed] for? Clearly, they're not doing their job."

