×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lisa mcclain | silicon valley bank | collapse | sf fed

Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Help Needed in SVB Bank Collapse Probe

By    |   Thursday, 13 July 2023 03:17 PM EDT

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., a Budget Committee member, told Newsmax on Thursday that the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank is "covering their tracks" regarding the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

McClain, chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services, and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Monday sent a letter to Federal Reserve chair James Powell, asking for help with the investigation.

According to Comer, the San Francisco Fed has balked at requests to release records to his committee, which hasn't received any communications in response to its requests since April.

The Oversight Committee on Monday detailed Comer and McClain's letter, and the reasons for it, in a press release and on Twitter. The tweet said: "The SF Fed failed to do its job of regulating Silicon Valley Bank, resulting in the 2nd worst bank failure in U.S. history."

McClain, appearing on "John Bachman Now," said: "The information that we're looking for is really simple: What happened? Who knew about it? What were leading indicators and when did they know? ...The San Francisco Fed, their job is to oversee the banking industry. They were responsible, under their watch, for one of the largest banks to collapse."

McClain said that it has become clear the San Francisco Fed is "trying to cover their tracks."

"Why wouldn't you spend some time to find out what happened, how it happened, so we wouldn't make these mistakes again?" she said. "Instead of doing that, they're playing hardball with us, not releasing information on everything — on records, on board meetings. They're spending more time covering their tracks, which leads me to believe we're on the right track, because what are they hiding?"

McClain added that she believes she and Comer can compel the Fed and Powell to comply and turn over the necessary records, but "we're hoping that it doesn't need to get that way."

"At the end of the day, it is their responsibility, right? The San Francisco Fed, it's their responsibility to conduct oversight," she said. "If you can't conduct oversight and you're not going to give us the information that we're requesting … to do the job in which you've signed up to do, my question is: What do we need the [San Francisco Fed] for? Clearly, they're not doing their job."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., a Budget Committee member, told Newsmax on Thursday that the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank is "covering their tracks" regarding the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March.
lisa mcclain, silicon valley bank, collapse, sf fed
435
2023-17-13
Thursday, 13 July 2023 03:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved