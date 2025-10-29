Rep. McClain to Newsmax: 'Disgusting' for Dems to Leverage Shutdown

Democrats are allowing the government shutdown to harm American families while using it as political leverage — a move that is "disgusting" and "shameful," Rep. Lisa McClain, chair of the House Republican Conference, said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"It's sickening," the Michigan Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "They are saying they're okay with the American people suffering. They're okay with moms not being able to put food on the table for their families to use them as leverage."

The shutdown, she added, "should never be used as leverage. Hardworking American families should never be used as leverage for more wasteful spending."

McClain pointed to comments from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats suggesting that the shutdown benefits their party politically, saying that attitude reveals misplaced priorities.

"Let's not forget what their fearless leader, Chuck Schumer, said, that every day of this shutdown gets better for them," she said.

"Well, I ask Chuck Schumer, who is 'them'?" said McClain. "It's not the American families you're supposed to be representing. Is 'them' your socialist, radical base, because it sure isn't the American people."

The congresswoman urged Democrats to pass what she called a "clean, nonpartisan, no-gimmick continuing resolution" to reopen the government while appropriations work continues.

"Vote for the same clean CR you've supported in the past," she said. "If you really care about families and about food insecurity, stop bowing to the progressive wing of your party and put the American people first."

McClain said the shutdown delays Congress' ability to move on appropriations bills and could make it harder to meet the next funding deadline in November.

"Every day the Democrats refuse to act is another day off the clock," she said. "We're already working on the appropriations bills, but the closer we get to November 21, the less likely it is we'll be able to pass them like we should have before the Democrats shut the government down."

McClain added that while she believes the situation is "disgraceful," she also sees it as a moment of clarity for voters.

"It's shameful," she said. "But I think it will be pretty good for us in the near future."

