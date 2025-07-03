Rep. McClain to Newsmax: GOP 'Secured Medicaid' With Megabill

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., chair of the House Republican Conference, told Newsmax on Thursday that Republicans strengthened and "secured Medicaid" with their work on the "one big beautiful bill," which was awaiting a final vote in the House.

"Republicans actually secured Medicaid for the people who need it most. See, we want to make sure that Medicaid goes to the disabled, the elderly, the pregnant mothers," McClain said on "National Report."

"We don't really care about funding illegals on Medicaid. We want to make sure that able-bodied people who are able to work can work so that the programs are there for people in my district, for example."

McClain said that when Medicaid is managed properly, more deserving Americans can be served.

"They want to make sure that their disabled child will have Medicaid for years to come and not stand in line behind an able-bodied person who can work," she said.

McClain said critics the legislation don't want to tell the real story.

"So my people in my district and most Americans, understand that we need to secure Medicaid, and that's exactly what we're doing, and no amount of fear-mongering can dissuade the truth," she said.

McClain noted that along with shoring up Medicaid, the bill slashes federal spending by $1.6 trillion.

"It's not enough. We need to do more," she said.

But McClain said Republicans have done something new.

"When is the last time ever we've saved 1.6 trillion in a reconciliation package?" she said. "It hasn't been done."

President Donald Trump said he wanted the bill completed and ready to be signed by Friday.

