Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Oversight's Probe of Energy Crisis Key Issue

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Thursday she is eager to begin work on the House Oversight Committee, saying a focus "near and dear" to her heart is the energy crisis facing the United States.

"Before we had this presidency, we were energy-independent," McClain, who represents Michigan's 9th Congressional District, told "American Agenda." "People in my district are struggling with inflation at a 40-year high and the cost of energy just going through the roof.

"Why is this administration so bent on not being energy-independent?"

McClain also said she is eager for the committee to investigate the origins of COVID-19.

"We haven't had one — not one hearing — on the origins of COVID," she said. "This was a pandemic of which we've spent trillions of dollars on. Where did it originate from? The American people will want to know so we can protect ourselves and make sure that it doesn't happen again."

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has vowed to pressure the Biden administration about classified documents from Joe Biden's term as vice president discovered in a closet at an office of the Penn Biden Center and at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

McClain said the hypocrisy the administration has displayed regarding the documents and its treatment of former President Donald Trump's storage of documents, some of which were marked classified, is "absolutely deafening."

"Every day we think we've heard everything and lo and behold, there's more information," she said. "You know, there's so many levels on this. We don't know what's in the documents; we don't know how long they've been there; we don't know who's been in and out of the house because it was personal, and then it wasn't. Then we had a [visitors] log, then we didn't have a log.

"Just tell the truth. When this happened to President Trump, my goodness gracious, we had the FBI, guns drawn, raiding every drawer [at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate]. I find it very ironic that with these documents, we have Biden's attorneys who, by the way, don't have security clearance, handling top-secret documents. Isn't it odd? Why the double standard?"



