Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Michigan Will 'Not Play Well' for Biden

Michigan's Tuesday primary will be a "huge victory" for former President Donald Trump, but "will not play well" for President Joe Biden, considering the push for Democrats who oppose his stance on the Israel-Hamas war to vote "uncommitted" on the Democrat ballot, Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Listen, Michigan delivered for President Trump in 2016 and we are going to deliver for him again in 2024," the Michigan Republican told "Wake Up America." "It's clear to me the auto workers are fed up. I'm excited. It's going to be a great day for Donald Trump here today in the state of Michigan."

According to Real Clear Politics' averages, Trump is holding a 56-point lead over GOP contender Nikki Haley in Michigan.

Meanwhile, the move from some Democrats, led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to vote "uncommitted" on Biden while supporting him this November will "not play well for Biden," said McClain.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there were more votes for uncommitted in Michigan today than there are for Biden," she said. "He doesn't motivate people. He doesn't motivate his base … that bodes very well for Michigan turning red in November."

The people of Michigan have been hit hard under Biden's policies, which "don't work for middle-class America," McClain added, noting that the "top brass, the top leadership" of the United Auto Workers may support Biden but the rank-and-file do not because of his electric vehicle mandates.

Those workers want a president who will "fight for middle-class America, and that president will be Donald J. Trump," McClain concluded.

