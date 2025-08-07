Rep. McClain to Newsmax: 'People Over Politics' Is Trump's Legacy

Rep. Lisa McClain, who is traveling the country to promote President Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill," told Newsmax Thursday that the legislation is just one victory as the president celebrates the 200th day of his return to the White House.

"It's going fantastic," the Michigan Republican told Newsmax's "Newsline" while visiting Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley alongside Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R‑Pa., co-chair of the House Republican Conference. "In Washington, we debate policy. But here on the ground, we're seeing the real results. Manufacturers are overwhelmingly supportive of this bill, especially for the certainty and tax benefits it delivers."

The bill's key provisions, including expanded depreciation rules and tax incentives for capital investments, are resonating in America's industrial heartland. McClain emphasized that these benefits enable businesses to reinvest in their communities and grow their operations, which sparks job creation and long-term economic strength.

McClain also drew contrasts with Michigan's Democrat leadership. Referencing the long-standing economic challenges in her home state, she pointed out that Michigan ranks third in the nation for manufacturing job losses, behind only California and New York.

"Michigan has suffered under eight years of Democratic control," she stated. "Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her allies don't believe in America First. They've failed our workers, and our manufacturing sector is paying the price."

She also highlighted the discrepancy in leadership approaches when comparing Trump and former President Joe Biden. Referring to a previously awkward moment between Trump and Gov. Whitmer at Selfridge Air Base, McClain noted Trump's grace under pressure and dedication to Michigan's priorities.

"President Trump puts people over politics, and I'll say what Whitmer wouldn't: Thank you, President Trump, for saving Selfridge," McClain said.

The congresswoman further told Newsmax that the Trump administration is bringing jobs back, including in her home state.

"These workers understand the value of job creation," she said. "This isn't just about economics, it's about restoring dignity and opportunity."

As her tour continues, McClain promises to remain focused on connecting with everyday Americans and delivering the message of renewal under President Trump's leadership.

"We're just getting started," she said.

