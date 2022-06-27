Rep. Lisa McClain to Newsmax: Abortion Ruling 'Huge Win for Life'

The Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson that overruled 1973's Roe V. Wade was a "a huge win for life," Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax.

"Finally, the babies, the unborn gifts from God, actually will have a voice," McClain told Monday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "This is a monumental day in history. We need to celebrate this. This is a win for the for the unborn child. This is a win for democracy."

The high court released the 6-3 decision Friday, which overrules the controversial Roe decision almost 50 years ago, sending the issue of abortion back to the individual states.

"We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today's decision overruling Roe and Casey," the majority opinion read. "And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision. We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elective representatives."

McClain added federal law enforcement, including the Department of Justice, needs to enforce the existing laws against those protesting and causing violence in the wake of the court's ruling.

"We have three co-equal and separate branches of government for a reason," she said. "We don't need more laws. We actually might want to just start with enforcing the laws that we have on the books."

McClain said the American people are seeing the games being played by Democrats who use a double standard in enforcing laws, especially when it comes to protests.

"It's just another example of the hypocrisy, and I'll share with you that the American people, that game doesn't work with them anymore," she said. "They're all right playing with whatever game, but what they do expect is that both sides hold to the same rule."

McClain said members of Congress all took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the principles it holds for the nation.

She praised another decision by the court Monday that found a school violated the first amendment rights of a football coach for disciplining him for praying at midfield following a game.

"Think of the hypocrisy in this for a second," she said. "You are OK killing babies, abortion on demand, but heaven forbid if someone says a prayer on the 50-yard line. Is that not backwards? Just think about that."

