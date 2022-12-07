Rep. McClain to Newsmax: House GOP, Dems Both Want to 'Get Tough on China'

House Republicans and Democrats might have deeply embedded philosophical differences, acknowledges Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich.

But the two parties also have the capacity for banding together against a common adversary.

"I absolutely believe" the House can formulate a bipartisan committee to develop a tiered strategy against China, McClain told Newsmax Wednesday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

The recent zero-COVID protests from the Chinese citizens "presents a very big opportunity" for a united Congress "to get tough on China," said McClain.

"How do we keep America safe?" McClain continued, before reasoning that our nation's strength against China must involve the military, economic, and education sectors. "We've got to ... put America First" in dealings with the Chinese government.

Back in July, the House passed an updated version of the National Defense Authorization Act — which outlines the U.S. government's specific defense responsibilities, the recommended funding levels, and also sets the policies for the earmarked monies.

In October, the government also limited the sale of advanced computer chips to China, as a means of minimizing Beijing's tech and military ambitions.

In a nutshell, that decision would cut off supplies of critical technology to China — especially the advanced-computing and weapons-manufacturing sectors.

McClain agrees with U.S. officials being proactive against China, saying it's "a step in the right direction. It's progress.

"The American people aren't looking for perfection on this," said McClain, who oversees the 10th congressional district in Michigan, covering Detroit's northern suburbs.

"This is why it's imperative" that we pass the NDAA ... and collect the "resources we need to combat Communist China," added McClain.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!