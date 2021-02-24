Sen. Lindsey Graham to Newsmax TV: 'I Don't Think Biden's in Charge'

President Joe Biden was a moderate senator, but the administration implementing all these progressive policies in his first weeks in office shows it just is not him in charge, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Newsmax TV.

"I like Joe Biden, but the agenda is AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.], [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer, Sen. Bernie Sanders," Graham told "Greg Kelly Reports" of his former fellow senator Biden.

"So, no, I don't think Joe Biden's in charge."

Graham told host Greg Kelly, progressive policies on immigration, unwinding former President Donald Trump's Remain in Mexico policy for those seeking asylum, ceasing the border wall and the Keystone XL Pipeline, and a $1.9 trillion "liberal wish list" that has "nothing to do with COVID" are not something a moderate Biden would have supported as a senator.

"And I think we're going to win in 2022, because what they're doing on the border, and by changing the Remain in Mexico policy, you're going to create a wave of illegal immigration like you had before Trump came in.

"I'll make a prediction: Immigration will be the biggest issue in 2022 just like it was in 2016. If we can get our act together, we're going to take over the House and the Senate."

And getting the act together starts with the Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., getting back on board with accepting Trump's help to win 2022 races in the House and Senate, Graham said.

"Everything I worried about is coming true, but we can stop it if we can get the House and the Senate back in 2022," Graham concluded, noting he will sit down soon with McConnell to talk him into working with Trump. "And we need President Trump to help us. Without him, we cannot get there."