Sen. Lindsey Graham to Newsmax TV: Liberals' Censorship Will Fail

Fear not consumers of conservative media, attacks on free speech and attempts at censorship "are going nowhere," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., vowed on Newsmax TV.

"The one thing I want you to know is that you and your listeners are going nowhere; this is an effort by a couple of Democrats that are seeking publicity and destroying America as we know it at the same time," Graham told "Greg Kelly Reports."

"Can you imagine if I wrote a letter to somebody saying, 'MSNBC and CNN needs to go because they spread disinformation?'"

Graham was asked by host Greg Kelly about a letter from Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., released Monday, which targeted conservative-leaning outlets, Newsmax, Fox News, and OANN for potential de-platforming by their funding sources in big tech.

"I wouldn't worry about it; it's going nowhere; you're in good shape, your audience is growing, and you've got a lot of people who have your back," Graham told Kelly. "This is not going to happen. It's a couple of Democrats trying to be the liberal hero for 15 minutes."