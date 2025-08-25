Trump Aide Halligan to Newsmax: Criticism of National Guard 'Unbelievable'

Lindsey Halligan, special assistant to President Donald Trump, pushed back against opposition to the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., telling Newsmax that critics "don't want safe streets."

The federal task force overseeing the National Guard's deployment of about 2,000 service members to D.C. announced on Sunday that troops will begin carrying firearms while on the streets of the capital, where they can use their weapons for protection and "as a last resort" in a situation involving "imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm."

When asked about the opposition to Trump's order calling in the National Guard, Halligan said on "National Report," "I guess they don't want safe streets," adding, "it's unbelievable. You wouldn't think that the president has to defend trying to make D.C. safer, and it's part of his whole plan of making D.C. beautiful with the beautiful buildings executive order and the Smithsonian executive order. … It's all about making our country great again, and that means making our city safe and great again as well."

Halligan later said, "I think one of the biggest reasons why President Trump was elected was because people no longer felt safe with the open borders and all the crime happening around all of the cities."

She said, "I, for one, was walking around D.C. yesterday, and I felt so safe seeing troops walking around. I'm glad to hear that they're going to be armed, and I think that across the nation, Americans feel safer when they're not the ones committing the crimes."

Halligan went on to say that "it doesn't matter" if local politicians, including mayors, oppose the deployment of National Guard troops to their cities. "If the constituents and Americans voted President Trump into office to make this country safe again and make various cities safe again, then I think President Trump is 100% right to do what he's doing."

