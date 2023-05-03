Sen. Graham to Newsmax: Effort Made to Demean SCOTUS

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that a "concentrated effort" is underway to invalidate the Supreme Court's conservative majority.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Graham criticized swipes by the mainstream media at Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Samuel Alito for alleged ethics violations.

"What it is, is a concentrated effort to destroy the legitimacy of a conservative court," said Graham, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. "The Democratic response to the [Chief Justice John] Roberts Court has been to pack the court.

"They're literally talking about increasing the numbers of judges from nine to 13 to dilute the conservative majority."

The outrage was sparked by a ProPublica report last month on Thomas accusing him of accepting extravagant gifts from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.

Politico later published an article accusing Gorsuch of making between $250,001 and $500,000 in selling property to Brian Duffy, chief executive officer of the prominent law firm Greenberg Traurig.

And now, discredited claims against Alito that he revealed the outcome of a 2014 decision before it was released have crept back into the public eye.

"What did we learn? We learned that Supreme Court justices have amended their financial disclosures numerous times. We've learned that the forms that were used when this happened did not require the disclosure that we're talking about today," Graham said of the report about Thomas.

Graham then accused former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of "violating judicial canons" when she signed a copy of the VMI decision that struck down the long-standing male-only admission policy of the Virginia Military Institute and gave it to the National Organization of Women "to be auctioned off as a fundraiser."

"But nobody said anything about that," Graham said. "Nobody on the left thought that was sort of out of balance. Can you imagine if Alito signed a copy of the Dobbs decision and gave it to a pro-life group to raise money? The whole of hell would break out."

