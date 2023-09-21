×
Sen. Graham to Newsmax: Venezuelan Work Permits Will Bring 'Another Million' to US

By    |   Thursday, 21 September 2023 11:13 AM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that the Biden administration offering work permits to almost half a million Venezuelans currently living in the United States will cause “another million to come.”

Graham told “Wake Up America” that the United States has “completely lost control of the southern border, and how smart do you have to be to figure out what will happen next if you give 470,000 Venezuelans work permits, you’re going to get another million to come. People will be attracted by that move.”

He went on to say, “In the supplemental sent to Congress to help with emergencies, you know what the Biden administration did on border security? They defunded ICE, the enforcement part of immigration, they took money from ICE and we’re going to put it into community shelters, which means more space for illegal immigrants.”

Graham said that the Biden administration has “done everything but take an ad out all over the world: Come to America, if you get here you’ll never leave.”

He added, “These people are either incompetent or they’re doing it on purpose, and I think they’re doing it on purpose.”

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

