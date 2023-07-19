×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lindsey graham | irs | whistleblower | hunter biden

Sen. Graham to Newsmax: We Needed Whistleblower Hearing

By    |   Wednesday, 19 July 2023 10:30 PM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., shared his thoughts with Newsmax about Wednesday's Oversight hearing regarding Chair James Comer's probe into the possible corruption of President Joe Biden.

He told "Eric Bolling The Balance" about the hearing, and said, "I think we need it.

"I think the Hunter Biden email where he's talking about, My dad's sitting right here with me — They didn't ... investigate that."

Graham's response refers to a WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Chinese Communist Party official Henry Zhao.

In the message, Hunter wrote, "I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled."

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley mentioned it in today's hearing, stating: "Investigators were not allowed to follow up on WhatsApp messages from Hunter Biden ... where he suggested he was sitting next to his father."

Nonetheless, Graham asked, "Did they investigate the [FD-1023] allegations, claiming that there was a Burisma official who had 15 tape recordings of Hunter Biden and two of Joe Biden talking about bribes? What happened to that allegation?

"If it went away, why did it go away? What didn't they do to investigate it? So I think this has been a great hearing. And I am glad they did it, and I'm not going to stop asking questions."

As per earlier reports, Wednesday's Oversight hearing with IRS whistleblowers was expected to provide no new information and follows after the similar hearings by the House Ways and Means Committee in May and early June

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., shared his thoughts with Newsmax about Wednesday's Oversight hearing regarding Chairman James Comer's probe into the alleged corruption of President Joe Biden.
lindsey graham, irs, whistleblower, hunter biden
301
2023-30-19
Wednesday, 19 July 2023 10:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved