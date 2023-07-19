Sen. Graham to Newsmax: We Needed Whistleblower Hearing

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., shared his thoughts with Newsmax about Wednesday's Oversight hearing regarding Chair James Comer's probe into the possible corruption of President Joe Biden.

He told "Eric Bolling The Balance" about the hearing, and said, "I think we need it.

"I think the Hunter Biden email where he's talking about, My dad's sitting right here with me — They didn't ... investigate that."

Graham's response refers to a WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Chinese Communist Party official Henry Zhao.

In the message, Hunter wrote, "I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled."

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley mentioned it in today's hearing, stating: "Investigators were not allowed to follow up on WhatsApp messages from Hunter Biden ... where he suggested he was sitting next to his father."

Nonetheless, Graham asked, "Did they investigate the [FD-1023] allegations, claiming that there was a Burisma official who had 15 tape recordings of Hunter Biden and two of Joe Biden talking about bribes? What happened to that allegation?

"If it went away, why did it go away? What didn't they do to investigate it? So I think this has been a great hearing. And I am glad they did it, and I'm not going to stop asking questions."

As per earlier reports, Wednesday's Oversight hearing with IRS whistleblowers was expected to provide no new information and follows after the similar hearings by the House Ways and Means Committee in May and early June.

