Sen. Lindsey Graham to Newsmax: Biden's 'Lie' on Voting Rights 'Bunch of B.S.'

As President Joe Biden was appearing in Georgia to push Democrats' election reform, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was on Newsmax calling Biden a liar.

"Desperation, demagoguery," Graham told Tuesday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance" about Biden's speech urging removal of the Senate filibuster in order to pass the Democrats' election reforms. "You know, being a white Republican from the South, you get accused of being a racist every election cycle. Georgia has more access to voting, then Delaware does.

"He said something today, President Biden did, that you become a felon if you give somebody some water in line in Georgia, that's not true. You can't electioneer while somebody is in line. They had the same law in New York.

"So this is an effort to create a narrative that's a lie."

Graham insisted Biden's home state of Delaware has more restrictive voting laws – as does New York, the home state of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who wants to lift the filibuster to get Democrats' voting measures -- "federalization" of elections, Republicans say -- through a 50-50 Senate. (Dems hold the slightest of majorities because the vice president, Kamala Harris, can cast tie-breaking votes.)

"The Georgia law doesn't disenfranchise people in Georgia," Graham told host Eric Bolling. "It requires identification of mail-in ballots. It has 15 days of early voting, unlike Delaware. This is an effort to get us to pass federal legislation.

"I have to remember I'm on air here. So this is a manufactured B.S. by liberal Democrats to pass a bill through the United States Senate that would federalize elections. This is not about helping people in Georgia vote. This is about trying to intimidate the Senate in the passing a bill that would federalize elections, and I'm not going to do it."

Graham excoriated Democrats' two primary voting bills, which Schumer aims to bring to the Senate floor this month.

"If you show up to vote in Georgia, South Carolina, you have to present an ID to prove you're who you say you are, by mail there's a lot of problems, and we're trying to fix those problems," Graham continued. "I don't mind people voting by mail, but I want to make sure it's not abused

"The law that they're trying to pass eliminates most voter ID laws in the country. It empowers the Department of Justice to become the federal czar over state elections. It shifts power constitutionally given to the states to run elections to the federal government, and it's designed to create a playing field where liberals can write the rules to win.

"The reason they're trying to do this is they're losing with the American people through the current process. They're trying to change the game to win."

The Democrats House bills also would legalize ballot harvesting, which some critics have alleged Georgia Democrat activist Stacey Abrams was doing in the past presidential and Senate runoff elections.

"This law would basically federalize ballot harvesting workgroups, political groups, who around and collect people's ballots and fill them out," Graham said. "I mean, this is designed not to enfranchise the voter but enfranchise the left to take over the election process and write the rules most favorable to them – to make voter integrity less."

Graham noted that Abrams said she was too busy to join the presidential delegation in Georgia on Tuesday. "f you had any doubt about how popular Joe Biden is in Georgia, Stacey Abrams has removed all doubt," he continued. "What is more important on her schedule than to be with President Biden talking about voting rights – unless being with President Biden is a political downside.

"The reason she's not there is that the people in Georgia reject the Biden administration. They don't like this radical shift to the left. They voted for a guy in Georgia they thought was middle of the road."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here