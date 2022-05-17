Sen. Graham to Newsmax: Right Didn't Blame Dem Party for Scalise Shooting

With voices from the left calling out Republicans following mass shooting deaths of 10 Black people in Buffalo, N.Y., Sen. Lindsey Graham tells Newsmax the GOP makes no such accusations when the roles are reversed.

"Nobody on the right accused the man who tried to kill (House Majority Whip Steve) Scalise and shot Republicans at the baseball practice of representing the Democratic Party," Graham, R-S.C. said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance". "We're better than that."

Host Eric Bolling had started the segment with a headline from a Rolling Stone opinion piece by Talia Lavin headlined, "The Buffalo Shooter Isn’t a ‘Lone Wolf.’ He’s a Mainstream Republican."

"Nobody accused the person, who was a Bernie (Sanders) supporter, who attacked Republican congressman at the baseball (practice) of representing the mainstream of the Democratic Party," Graham said of the story. "I find that headline offensive. This is why I don't read Rolling Stone."

The piece shows up as Lavin's only contribution at Rolling Stone, but her Twitter feed promotes an upcoming book on the subject of white supremacy and her current feed is mostly filled with the subject, taking just as much of a hard line as the Rolling Stone piece.

In a retweet of an AP story on Biden's visit to Buffalo, where he said, "'hate will not prevail, white supremacy will not have the last word." she comments, "whats (sic) he gonna do about it, give a few more trillion to cops. (sic)"

From the politicians' side, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday took to the Senate floor to criticize “MAGA Republicans,” Fox News and the channel's most popular host Tucker Carlson for using anti-immigration rhetoric to promote the racist “great replacement theory” that the Buffalo shooter admitted he adheres to.

Schumer cited a The New York Times report that characterized Carlson as dedicating excessive coverage to the so-called “looming catastrophe of demographic change.”

