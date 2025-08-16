Amb. John Limbert to Newsmax: Priority for Hostages Is Survival

Hamas terrorists are currently believed to be holding 50 hostages that were taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. Former Amb. John Limbert, told Newsmax on Saturday that the hostages only care about “survival.”

“I can tell you from my own experience, because I was a hostage myself in Iran for 14 months. When that happens, your priority is survival. And your family's priority is to see you safely home. And that's what's important to you, not the political fortunes of this or that opportunistic leader," he said during an appearance on “The Count.”

Limbert, who was at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran was it was taken over by Iranian students in 1979, noted that it’s rare to have hostages released by anything other than diplomacy. “I just looked at the numbers, we find something very interesting. Of the 148 out of the 250 taken — 148 have been released and 135 of those were released by agreement. Only eight were rescued by the by the Israeli forces. That tells me something. If your priority is returning these unfortunate people safely to their homes, then what's the best way to do it,” he asked.

