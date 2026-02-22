Film Director to Newsmax: Lieberman Doc Shows Rare Political Openness

A new documentary, "Centered: Joe Lieberman," premiering Sunday on Newsmax, revisits the life and legacy of the late Sen. Joe Lieberman, with director Jonathan Gruber saying the film highlights a style of leadership rooted in candor and bipartisanship.

Gruber told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda" that he learned "so many things during the course of my days and weeks and months with Sen. Lieberman," describing the project as an opportunity to present a fuller portrait of a lawmaker often defined by his willingness to cross party lines.

"I just want to give kudos to Newsmax for airing a story about a moderate bipartisan who voted 90% of the time with Democrats," Gruber said. "I hope that viewers will find it an eye-opening journey in this era of politicized polarization."

Gruber said one of the most striking aspects of Lieberman's character was his openness about difficult or controversial moments in his career.

He recalled telling Lieberman at the outset of filming, "We're going to talk about some of these controversial things."

According to Gruber, Lieberman responded, "I know it's not going to be all hugs and kisses."

That willingness to engage head-on stood out to the filmmaker.

Lieberman, he said, was able to say, "Yes, I did this, and this is why," and if he later questioned a decision, "he was able to address that."

Looking back, Gruber added, that level of reflection "is something that is also in short supply among public leaders these days."

Former Lieberman chief of staff Clarine Nardi Riddle, who worked alongside him for more than four decades in various roles, described a public servant guided by principle and persistence.

"He was such a principled person, a hard-working person with respect to public policy and the issues of the day," Riddle said. "A kind person, a humorous person. He was truly a public service servant who wanted to get things done, and he knew how to get things done."

Riddle said Lieberman understood that governing required cooperation, even with political opponents.

"He had to work across the aisle, and he had to work with people that he differed with and hear them out and try to come to a common ground," she said, calling him "a problem solver" who "did put country first."

Although Lieberman was "a Democrat through and through, throughout his entire career," Riddle said he did not hesitate to dissent when he believed it was necessary.

"When he felt the party was going the wrong direction, he spoke out," she said, adding that he viewed each office he held, from Connecticut state senator to attorney general to U.S. senator, as carrying a responsibility "to do his job for his constituents."

"I always felt he had an extra sense about what was on the minds of people in his state and the country," Riddle said.

The documentary, "Centered: Joe Lieberman," explores Lieberman's legislative career and his historic role as the first Jewish vice presidential nominee on a major-party ticket. It features interviews with family members, friends, and political leaders from both parties.

The film premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Newsmax.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com