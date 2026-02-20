'Centered: Joe Lieberman' Makes TV Debut Sunday, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s television premiere of “Centered: Joe Lieberman” offers a retrospective digest of the life and legacy of the late U.S. senator from Connecticut.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Jonathan Gruber, the special debuts exclusively on Newsmax at 9 p.m. ET (and will later be available on Newsmax+). It offers a timely and deeply personal portrait of a statesman who consistently placed country over party.

The segment traces Lieberman’s remarkable four-decade-plus career as a bipartisan politician who navigated the tumultuous world of American politics, offering timely lessons on the power of collaboration and leadership beyond party lines.

Explored in the 77-minute film is his groundbreaking role as the first Jewish vice-presidential nominee on a major party ticket, to his willingness to challenge political orthodoxy on issues of national security, civil rights, and governance.

Lieberman’s ability to work across the political aisle, his penchant for voting on principle, even if it angered his own party, and how his faith and moral framework shaped his politics are also examined.

At a time of historic political polarization, the questions about whether centrism can survive in a two-party system and what Lieberman’s 2006 re-election as an independent meant at the time, are also explored.

“Joe Lieberman believed that democracy only works when people of good faith are willing to listen to one another,” Gruber said. “His message of dialogue over division is more urgent now than ever, and Newsmax provides the ideal platform to bring that message to a national audience.”

The film features exclusive interviews with family members, close friends, and political leaders from both parties. They include Lieberman’s eldest son Matt Lieberman, his daughter Hani Lowenstein, who lives in Israel, his former chief of staff Clarine Nardi Riddle, who worked with the former U.S. senator for 40 years, and Jim Kennedy, former press secretary who worked for him for 17 years.

Political contributors include Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, along with former Senate leaders Tom Daschle and Chris Dodd.

Executive produced by Rob Schwartz and Bruce K. Gould, with Joshua and Samantha Bratter serving as co-executive producers, the documentary has previously screened at the Library of Congress, the National Press Club and select theaters nationwide.

