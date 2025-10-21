Fmr Netanyahu Adviser to Newsmax: Gaza Needs Security Force Fast

Lianne Pollak David, a former adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's suggestion that Middle East allies might send forces into the Gaza Strip to disarm Hamas is encouraging.

She cautioned, however, that the idea will only matter if it happens soon.

"It's really yet to be determined whether Egyptian soldiers, Indonesian soldiers, Turkish soldiers would go out and do this very, very dirty job of dismantling Hamas," David said on "American Agenda."

"So I hope that he's right."

David said Israeli soldiers were relieved to leave Gaza after months of combat but acknowledged the danger of letting Hamas regroup in the power vacuum left behind.

"Every single day when there isn't a security force that puts in law and order in all those places where the IDF retreated, Hamas gains power, regains its power," she said.

"We have this vacuum, this void … we need a security force to get in now."

Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier Tuesday that U.S.-aligned Middle East partners could deploy a multinational security contingent to Gaza to enforce peace and help rebuild once Hamas is disarmed.

Trump, who brokered a ceasefire deal earlier this month to end the war in Gaza, wrote that regional allies are "ready to step up" if the U.S. leads coordination.

David said such cooperation could offer a new framework for stabilizing Gaza — but warned that the window is closing.

"It's not just an issue of determination," she said. "We also need speed."

"Every single day is basically a day that we're losing some of the accomplishments that the IDF got in Gaza."

Israel has withdrawn to an agreed-upon yellow line in Gaza as part of the ceasefire agreement brokered by Trump that ended two years of fighting against Hamas following the Iranian-backed group's terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

On that day, terrorists coordinated armed incursions from Gaza into southern Israel, where some 1,200 were brutally murdered and 251 kidnapped.

