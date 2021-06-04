Chinese Virologist to Newsmax: Fauci's Emails Prove COVID Was Engineered

Dr. Li Meng-Yan, a Chinese virologist who has alleged the COVID-19 pandemic is the result of an unrestricted bioweapon that leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, tells Newsmax that the revelations unveiled through Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails vindicate her allegations about the origins of the virus.

"Frankly, there is a lot of useful information there," Li told Newsmax's Grant Stinchfield Thursday night. "They verify my words from the beginning, that these people knew what happened, but they chose to hide for the Chinese Communist Party and their own benefits."

Fauci's emails, published by The Washington Post and Buzzfeed earlier this week, revealed a spectrum of correspondence to and from Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who was at that time part of then-President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force.

Li fled to the United States after making allegations that China covered up its COVID outbreak, and has since published two reports last year and one this year making claims on China's virus work.

Her papers were released without peer review through Zenodo, and have come under fire from other scientists, including in a scathing Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) peer review that said her claims were not adequately proved and that the "work is defamatory, grossly negligent, and ethically dubious."

But Li insisted to Newsmax that Fauci's emails back up her claims, including in a March 31 report, when she wrote that the cause of COVID-19 is not from a "naturally occurring pathogen but an Unrestricted Bioweapon" and that "It is a product of the bioweapons program of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government, the network of which includes not only the CCP scientists but also certain overseas scientists and organizations."

In one of the Fauci emails, dated Feb. 1, 2020, Dr. Hugh Auchincloss wrote to Fauci that that virus engineering experiments had been performed, and Li said that shows Fauci was among scientists and organizations that knew what was going on and tried to hide the matter.

"Fauci is asking his colleague to examine whether they're still funding gain of function experiments," said Li about the emails, during which Fauci was discussing a paper Auchincloss had sent him.

The emails also showed that on Jan. 1, 2020, just after the first COVID cases were detected, Dr. Kristian Anderson, an immunologist at the Scripps Research Institute had also emailed Fauci to inform him that some features of the virus could have been manmade.

Li was a postdoctoral fellow at Hong Kong University before coming to the United States in April. She said in February she posted her research on Zenodo, an online research repository that is used to publish scientific findings that have not been reviewed, because she was afraid the Chinese Communist party would try to stop her from publishing.

