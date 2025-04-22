Morabito to Newsmax: High Court Will Rule Kids Belong to Parents

Former Education Department press secretary Angela Morabito told Newsmax that a case before the Supreme Court will end with the justices deciding "[c]hildren belong to their parents."

Morabito told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that a case in which arguments were presented before the court on Tuesday will decide whether parents can block their children from being presented with material in schools about the LGBTQ lifestyle.

"They see what we see and what you see. It's so obvious," she said.

"Government schools don't own children. Children belong to their parents."

Morabito said the legal foundations of the case were solidly presented on behalf of parents having control, not public schools.

"I think years from now we're going to look back on this day in this case, Mahmoud V. Taylor, as a landmark moment for parental rights. I'm the spokesperson for the Defense of Freedom Institute, and we filed an amicus brief saying parents ought to be in the driver's seat of their children's education.

"We're part of a coalition. We were joined by current and former public educators with a combined 160 years of experience," she said.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Maryland case after a lower court ruled that parents did not have the right to opt out of storybooks with LGBT characters being read to their children in public schools.

Corey DeAngelis, senior fellow at the American Culture Project, said he believed that parental rights would be confirmed by the justices based on the oral arguments before the court.

"I think it'll be a 6-3, hopefully. It should be a unanimous decision. Parents have the fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children."

