LGBTQ Activist Lawson to Newsmax: 'Radicals Hijacked' Movement

Clarkson Lawson, a LGBTQ activist, told Newsmax on Friday that his movement has been "highjacked" by "radicals" distracting from the focus of gay individuals living peacefully through tolerance with people of other views and lifestyles.

"It's really unfortunate to see what representation we have in the media," Lawson said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday. "Nowadays our movement has been completely highjacked from radical activists that want to change your child's gender when, what it was supposed to be about, is us gay men and women living freely and equally under the law."

Lawson was reacting to the Los Angeles Dodgers professional baseball team hosting a group of "queer and trans nuns" known as The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during its 10th annual Pride Night on Friday.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which began in 1979, says it has been devoted "to community service, ministry, and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment," according to its website.

The group's gay and trans members dress as nuns, and some put paint on their faces, "using humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency, and guilt that chain the human spirit."

Florida television station WGFL CBS 4 reported Friday that the group's appearance at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium to receive an award for community service is being called "blasphemy" for Catholics and Christians by religious and elected officials.

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez called for prayer to "forgive" the "blasphemies" as Catholics celebrate the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Friday.

"Let's pray this week for deeper conversion and greater respect for religious beliefs and shared civic values," Gomez posted on Twitter. "And especially on Friday, let us ask the Lord to forgive the blasphemies that we see in our society and culture."

The group's appearance is also being condemned by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

"This year, on June 16 — the day of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus — a professional baseball team has shockingly chosen to honor a group whose lewdness and vulgarity in mocking our Lord, His Mother, and consecrated women cannot be overstated. This is not just offensive and painful to Christians everywhere; it is blasphemy," the organization said on its website. "It has been heartening to see so many faithful Catholics and others of good will stand up to say that what this group does is wrong, and it is wrong to honor them.

"We call on Catholics to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on June 16, offering this prayer as an act of reparation for the blasphemies against our Lord we see in our culture today," the organization continued.

Despite the disruption the appearance is causing, Lawson said he is optimistic that such distractions will soon stop and the true purpose of his movement to live peacefully and tolerantly with others will be realized.

"I try to remain optimistic," Lawson said. "I don't think that there's any way forward where we don't get back to that without seeing the destruction of our country. We're a very diverse country, with different opinions, religious beliefs, and practices, and I think that's one of the most beautiful things about us. But if we don't learn to tolerate one another and appreciate one another despite our differences, then unfortunately, the future looks bleak. But I try to remain hopeful."

