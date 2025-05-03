Lewandowski to Newsmax: US Poised To Become the 'Dominant Society'

Corey Lewandowski, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax that America is poised to become the "dominant society" as a result of Trump’s trade strategy.

Lewandowski told Saturday Report that it will happen once Trump's policies are allowed to take full effect. "And if we do that, we will once again be the dominant society that the world has ever known, and we will no longer be taken advantage of," he said.

He said many countries have taken advantage of America. That’s something, he opined, they were allowed to get away with. They should not be blamed, he said. "Some have manipulated their currency. Some have put tariffs on our products going into their country so they benefit. I don't blame those leaders. I blame us and our stupid politicians for allowing it to happen," Lewandowski explained.

But now, said Lewandowski, Trump is rearranging the world economy. "So for the first time in a generation, we have a leader in Donald Trump who is standing up and saying we're going to put America first and give Americans the opportunity to compete in a global marketplace," which he said will be fair and equitable to everybody.

Lewandowski said media outlets that report negatively about Trump’s policies continue to miss the mark. "Listen, it's not America alone, but it is America first. And what that means is we can compete in a global economy with anybody if given a level playing field."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com