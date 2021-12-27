Biden Caller to Newsmax: 'Let's Go, Brandon' Symbolizes Frustration With WH

Jared Schmeck, the "let's go, Brandon" Christmas Eve caller, told Newsmax on Monday that his prank call to President Joe Biden encompassed "more than just F Joe Biden." It also symbolized the "frustration with [the Biden] administration and their policies."

Schmeck, a father from Oregon, told "Greg Kelly Reports" guest host Carl Higbie the Biden administration policies he disapproved of that led him to make the call.

"What's happening in Afghanistan? They're not even talking about that anymore. There are still people over there," Schmeck said. "You've got the supply chain issues, you've got the insane inflation rates right now, the federal vaccine mandates, the list goes on, and people are tired of it."

Schmeck sparked outrage when he ended the annual Santa Tracker hotline call-in with the president saying, "Merry Christmas, and let's go, Brandon."

The slogan references a phrase misheard by an NBC reporter when a NASCAR crowd shouted "f**k Joe Biden," according to the Independent.

Schmeck said that he had received death threats from Biden supporters upset with him since the Christmas Eve call.

"They're trying to silence me. They do this. This is their tactic," he declared. "Every single time something happens, it's always the same story. It's always the same game plan. And we have to stand up."

"We're able to handle this in a humorous manner unlike the other side," Schmeck added.

The media has also gone after Schmeck, asserting that he invoked a "vulgar right-wing slur" against Biden and his wife. He responded to the attacks by saying that "if we want to talk about vulgarity, we should look at what the Biden administration is doing to this country into the world. "

"That's vulgar," he said.

