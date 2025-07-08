Crypto Expert to Newsmax: Senate to Review 'Regulatory Clarity'

Cryptocurrency expert Les Borsai said on Newsmax that a Senate panel is set to begin reviewing crypto regulations this week.

Borsai told "National Report" on Tuesday, "The American people are obviously very invested in digital currencies and have been. And as someone who got into the space early, we were very concerned about not having regulatory guidelines to follow."

He said the Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday will cover pending regulations for crypto that have been pursued by the Trump administration. "What we're seeing here is a continuation from January,at the crypto summit. A lot of what this administration has put into place and continued activity, in simplest terms, we're talking about stablecoins here, and we're talking about regulatory clarity, just to make it simple for the American people."

Borsai was one of the earliest investors in Ethereum, XRP, Tezos, and NFTs. In 2018, he co-founded Wave Digital Assets, a digital asset management firm where he manages strategic initiatives covering crypto and digital assets.

The Senate committee review, scheduled for Wednesday, will dive into digital and crypto regulations. Borsai said it is a critical step toward bringing a managed structure to the markets.

"And that obviously goes into greater detail on the CLARITY Act," he said. He added, "How will the Howey Act be affected? How will the [Commodity Futures Trading Commission] and the SEC interact on virtual currency."

Each of those aspects of crypto markets are included in the broader digital asset market structure legislation that Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott, R-S.C., wants to have completed shortly after the Senate returns from its summer break.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com