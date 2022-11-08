Conn. Senate Hopeful Levy to Newsmax: Election 'Referendum' on Blumenthal, Biden

Leora Levy, the Connecticut Republican challenging longtime Sen. Richard Blumenthal, said on Newsmax that the midterm election is a "referendum" on both the senator and President Joe Biden because the policies they've backed have made life unaffordable in her state.

"Life here is very difficult for people," Levy said Tuesday on "National Report." "They cannot make ends meet anymore because of the high prices and because of the energy shortage created intentionally by the policies of the Biden administration, which my opponent supports."

There is a "historic shortage" of home heating oil, natural gas, and diesel in the nation's northeast, and the "CEO of the largest utility in the northeast has warned President Biden of a looming public health emergency," but "this didn't have to be this way," Levy said.

She added that voters are telling her that they are concerned about how they are expected to provide for their families.

"People are not asking to live extravagantly," Levy said. "They just want to provide a good life for their families, and that's what's been lacking in the last two years. It's been this is a terrible problem statewide, and we must change."

Levy said she represents change and common sense policies that will make life affordable and safe, ensure that children have a first-rate education that isn't politicized, and close the border to keep fentanyl from coming into the nation's communities.

"We're decimating a generation of our children, and it must end," Levy said.

