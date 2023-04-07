Father Leo Patalinghug to Newsmax: Easter Eggs Celebrate Life

Father Leo Patalinghug founder of PlatingGrace.com and an award-winning chef, and radio/TV host, explained the significance of the Easter egg in an interview with Newsmax.

He made his comments during a Good Friday talk on "Wake Up America."

"The Easter egg really celebrates life and so a lot of people like to criticize things like this, including gift giving at Christmas. You know a Christian would never reject anything that is good. They would, in a sense, baptize it and make it work the Christian ethic. And so in this case, it has to do with the fact that eggs mean life… This is the idea of the church bringing new and abundant life to its community."

Commenting on the meaning of Easter, Patalinghug said: "Today really is the day that marks the passion for the suffering that Jesus went through. But this is not the end of the story because we know he will rise again in three days."

Asked about his plans for Easter, he added: "Today, I'm not doing much. I'm obviously going to be leading the Good Friday services. Tomorrow is going to be a preparation to welcome all the new members."

