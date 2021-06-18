Rep. Lee Zeldin to Newsmax: I Will Run Against NY Gov. Cuomo

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin announced Friday on Newsmax that he is running against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Appearing on "Stinchfield," Zeldin said he was running against the governor, saying that Cuomo had grown apathetic in his position.

"We are living through the final chapter of [Cuomo's] time in elected office. Does it end with a resignation or an indictment or an impeachment? Does he lose a primary? Does he lose a general [election]? Does he not run again? We'll see. But I am going to do my part to ensure Nov. 8, 2022; there is no way that Andrew Cuomo is getting reelected to a fourth term. I'm going to bust my hump traveling the state between now and then to make sure of it."

Cuomo had said that New Yorkers died of COVID-19 while he was in office, but that the tone of his comment may have rubbed some people the wrong way.

"A third of all deaths in this nation are from nursing homes. [In] New York state, we're only about 28% — only. But we're below the national average in number of deaths in nursing homes. But who cares?" Cuomo said. "Thirty-three, 28, died in a hospital, died in a nursing home. They died."

Zeldin said: ''We have to save our state. This is the first time in my lifetime that we're going into a midterm election with one-party Democrat rule at every level in D.C., in Albany, and New York City. We have to save our state. I'm hearing from New Yorkers who are emotional, passionate, talking about their own breaking point; the cost of living; the attacks on law enforcement; the quality of education being eroded; freedoms not being defended; and people are embarrassed by a governor who's been disgracing himself. I got in this race over two months ago — launched my campaign: Zeldinfornewyork.com."

