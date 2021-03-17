Rep. Lee Zeldin to Newsmax TV: NY May Be Ready for GOP Governor

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo clings to a slipping grasp of power amid myriad investigations and allegations, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., weighs a potential 2022 run for governor in a notoriously blue state, but one that might be ready for make a change, he told Newsmax TV.

"With one party rule in New York City, Albany, and D.C., with Democrats at every level of government – from the economy to public safety and more – doing a lot to send these levels of government and our people in the wrong direction with taxes that are going up, public safety that is being eroded, I think that you have a lot of New Yorkers who are going to want to make a change," Zeldin told Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"So, with those attacks on freedoms, wallets, and safety, we're taking a serious look, but what we need is that everyone everywhere needs to be all in, in order for this to happen."

What has become apparent in recent weeks and days, is Gov. Cuomo is not going to go down without a fight, Zeldin told host Greg Kelly. The nursing home mandate and reported cover-up has led to investigations that should have been enough, he added, but the allegations are mounting from at least 7 women claiming sexual harassment or misconduct.

"I think that there may need to be more accusations to get this governor to resign," Zeldin lamented. "He's been making it clear in the past few days that he's not going anywhere, while even so many different Democrats are speaking up and calling for him to leave."

Ultimately, it might take impeachment by the New York state legislature, Zeldin added.

"What might get him over the top and resigning could be an imminent impeachment in the New York State Assembly," Zeldin continued. "If more votes seem apparent, that might get him to do it.

"And there's also investigations that are going on by prosecutors at different levels of government, so that might get him to resign. But as far as what the governor's indicating right now, publicly, he says he's not going anywhere."

Zeldin noted impeachment by the New York State Assembly would immediate hand the powers of governor to New York Lt. Gov. Kathleen Hochul – unlike the two House Democrat impeachments of former President Donald Trump that required two-thirds vote in the Senate.

"That is a big difference between what we lived through twice in Washington here in the last few years, versus the system in the New York state legislature," Zeldin said. "As soon as the Assembly votes to impeach, the powers within transfer to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, former congresswoman. She's a lieutenant governor from upstate New York and she'd be assuming the responsibilities of governor at the moment the Assembly would pass an article of impeachment."

