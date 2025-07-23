Zeldin to Newsmax: EPA Can Protect Environment, Boost Economy

Lee Zeldin, who took over as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in January, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the EPA under President Donald Trump can "protect the environment and grow the economy."

"The left claimed there was a binary choice: You can either protect the environment or grow the economy. The Trump EPA rejects that. We choose both. We believe that you can protect the environment and grow the economy."

"That's very important. That's what the American public voted for. And that's what they demanded when they went to the polls last fall. So we're going to heed those calls," Zeldin said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Zeldin said that Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden funneled money through Democratic Party donors, creating conflicts of interest.

"When Democrats had one-party rule, they were putting tens of billions of dollars through the Biden EPA, in many cases, going through entities with people getting their piece connected to the Biden and Obama administrations — Democratic donors, pass-throughs through other pass-throughs so that accountability gets lost, unqualified recipients, self-dealing and conflicts of interest.

"And that's why we've now canceled over $22 billion worth of grants since we got here in January," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com