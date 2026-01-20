EPA's Zeldin to Newsmax: Economy Is Stronger Than 1 Year Ago

Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, told Newsmax on Tuesday that undoing many regulations established under the Biden administration has led the economy to flourish under President Donald Trump.

Zeldin appeared on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on the first anniversary of Trump's second inauguration.

"When you take your boot off of the economy and you allow the American economy to flourish, the results are pretty quick," Zeldin said.

"Our economy is stronger at this one-year mark than it was a year ago," he added.

Zeldin said he just visited the Detroit Auto Show and saw how the auto market has thrived ever since Biden-era electric vehicle mandates were repealed, leading to increased investments and more jobs.

"When you add it all up, the results are pretty quick and instant," Zeldin said.

"More investment, more jobs are growing. The economy gets stronger."

"President Trump has spoken about for years a desire to pursue cleaner, safer, healthier land, air, and water for all Americans," he added.

One of the EPA's accomplishments includes an agreement between the United States and Mexico that permanently stopped raw sewage from Tijuana from seeping into the country.

"President Trump came in and said, 'enough is enough,'" Zeldin said. "And he worked the diplomatic angle to get this agreement written, to get all the Mexico side projects done over the course of 2026 and 2027 that are needed."

Zeldin said the EPA under former President Joe Biden believed that to protect the environment, you have to hurt the economy.

"In the Trump EPA we believe we can do both, protect the environment and grow the economy at the state level," Zeldin said. "There's a reason why energy costs are so different between red states and blue states."

"There's a reason why so much more investment right now is coming into red states, and that permits are getting granted faster," he added.

