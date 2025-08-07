Lee Zeldin to Newsmax: EPA to Protect Environment and Grow Economy

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin told Newsmax that his agency is working to "both protect the environment and grow the economy" under President Donald Trump's leadership.

Zeldin, in an interview with Newsmax's "National Report" on Thursday morning, reflected on the EPA's work during the second 100 days of Trump's second term in office.

"On the 100th day of President Trump's term in office we released the top 100 environmental actions wins of that first period. Now here we are, day 200 of the Trump presidency, and ... we're just releasing now the last 100 days worth of 100 top environmental accomplishments," he said.

Zeldin noted that he "was just recently in Mexico City, where we announced a major agreement between the United States and Mexico for a permanent 100% solution to end the Tijuana River raw sewage crisis, where millions of residents in South California have been plagued by this raw sewage crisis for decades."

He added that this agreement could include "a Superfund cleanup or brownfields cleanup, advancing cooperative federalism by getting state implementation plans done."

Zeldin said, "In so many respects, we have been able to advance President Trump's goal of helping to ensure Americans have access to clean air, land, and water. We're proud of these environmental accomplishments. But just like the first announcement at the 100 day mark, making this announcement today, it just motivates us to work harder when we wake up the next day."

He added, "We have a lot of work to do to both protect the environment and grow the economy."

Zeldin also said that he has cancelled "the entire pot of $20 billion" in grants to environmental groups approved by the Biden administration, claiming that they were "unqualified recipients."