Sen. Lee to Newsmax: Opponent McMullin a 'Democrat' and 'Not Independent'

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told Newsmax Wednesday that his "independent" opponent Evan McMullin is really a "Democrat" who is trying to "con" the voters.

"It is a huge con job, and it's a con job that shouldn't work," Lee said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Wednesday. “It shouldn't work because once people know the truth, which is that he's a Democrat, and is just borrowing the label of independent incorrectly.”

Lee said McMullin campaigned and voted for Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020 to get the endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party, which is not fielding a candidate in the race.

"He signed [his] fealty to a whole bunch of Democratic policy positions like support for S-1, the bill that would take away the authority over elections and legislative districting and voter ID laws and things like that from the states and put it in Washington, D.C.," Lee said. "He did all this and then raised $2.5 million on [the Democratic online fundraising site] Act Blue, spent nearly $2 million through Democratic consultants who serve exclusively Democratic and liberal causes and candidates."

According to his biography on his campaign website, McMullin is an ex-CIA officer and former congressional chief policy officer and is in the race as an independent because he believes the nation is too polarized.

The Federal Election Commission lists several campaign donations from the Democratic online funding source, Act Blue.

According to the FEC, McMullin raised $5.8 million for his campaign as of Sept. 30, and he has spent $4.5 million of that so far in the race.

"If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, if it has webbed feet like a duck, in this case, it is very much a Democrat," Lee said. "And that's what Evan McMullin is, and we see this time and time again."

Real Clear Politics predicts Lee will retain his seat in the midterm elections, placing him up by an average of about four percentage points in the polls it uses.

Lee said the people of Utah are too smart to fall for the charade and will not elect McMullin.

"We're not going to allow the U.S. Senate seat to be bought by wealthy out-of-state Democratic donors," Lee said. "The problem here is a very compliant media that does the bidding of the Democrats, of course."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!