Greenwood to Newsmax: Rally for UNC Frat Brothers 'Epic'

Country music singer Lee Greenwood told Newsmax on Thursday that he is excited to join the call of a free concert to honor the University of North Carolina fraternity brothers who defended the American flag from anti-Israel protesters earlier this week.

Fellow country music singer John Rich sparked a nationwide call for the celebration after offering a free concert to the students.

Greenwood affirmed his participation on "Eric Bolling The Balance," saying the "epic" event underscores the unity and support from the country music community for the UNC flag protectors.

Rich took to social media platform X on Wednesday, extending an invitation for a free concert to commemorate the students' courage.

"For the boys who protected the American flag at UNC, I'd like to offer a free concert for their celebration of freedom party (anybody know how to find these young men?) Maybe we could talk @dbongino [radio host Dan Bongino] into doing a live broadcast from their frat house? C'mon Dan, live a little," Rich posted to X on Wednesday.

"That is true, actually," Greenwood told Bolling, recalling his swift response to Rich's invitation. "So, when this came about, one of the things that my wife showed me this morning was his post, and so I texted him right away, and I said, 'About UNC, I'm in,' and he texted me back and said, 'Woo Hoo! This is going to be epic.'"

Greenwood's pledge comes amid a burgeoning fundraiser that has garnered overwhelming support nationwide. Launched on Wednesday morning, the initiative has amassed over $497,244, the Washington Examiner reported.

Guillermo Estrada, one of the students safeguarding the flag, recounted their intervention when the American flag was being taken down and replaced by a Palestinian flag. The students prevented its potential desecration.

The protesters were "preparing to destroy it," Estrada said.

UNC is among numerous colleges witnessing widespread anti-Israel demonstrations, with some involving encampments and instances of violence.

The fundraiser's page echoes sentiments of gratitude, emphasizing that the UNC fraternity brothers "gave the best to America, and now they deserve the best."

"We'll knock this out," Greenwood said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com