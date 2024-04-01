×
Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Poll Is Wrong, Churches Are Full

By    |   Monday, 01 April 2024 11:11 PM EDT

Country music singer Lee Greenwood joined Newsmax on Monday and shared his doubts about the validity of a Gallup poll that reported church membership was on the decline.

Speaking with "Greg Kelly Reports," Greenwood, who resides in Tennessee, stated, "I don't understand where that Gallup poll comes from. During the Easter weekend here in Nashville, you'll have every church full. Our church had two services on Saturday and three services on Sunday, and you could hardly get a seat. So I'm just confident that maybe the silent majority is out there, and they ... are a little offended by the media approach."

The poll asserts that church membership among American adults was 73% in 1940. In 2020, it dipped to 47%.

Nick Koutsobinas

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2024-11-01
Monday, 01 April 2024 11:11 PM
