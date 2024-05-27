Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Wave of Patriotism in US Coming

The mainstream media focusing on unrest across the country might signal a decline in patriotism, but country music icon Lee Greenwood, whose anthem "God Bless the USA" has been a staple at many patriotic events, told Newsmax on Monday he sees it differently.

"We have two young sons; Dalton is 29, and Parker is 25," Greenwood told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Jenn Pellegrino. "And they are as patriotic as they come, and not just because of my career.

"They're both college graduates, and I think their peers were equally patriotic."

Greenwood, whose signature song is a staple at rallies by former President Donald Trump, said as he tours the country, "I find the fiber of America that loves this country."

"I think there's a wave of patriotism coming," Greenwood said. "I think you'll be surprised, particularly in this next election."

Greenwood, whose concert special "Lee Greenwood: God Bless the USA" aired exclusively on Newsmax over the Memorial Day weekend – a fourth showing is scheduled for 5 a.m. Tuesday – said proceeds from sales of the concert DVD will go toward helping to find housing for veterans.

"If you missed the showing of it, you can actually order it," he said. "Go to Leegreenwood.com and buy the DVD and watch how we give and award these homes to the two veterans that we gave during the filming of this special."

