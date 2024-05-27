WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lee greenwood | patriotism | donald trump | 2024 election | concert special | housing | veterans

Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Wave of Patriotism in US Coming

By    |   Monday, 27 May 2024 09:24 PM EDT

The mainstream media focusing on unrest across the country might signal a decline in patriotism, but country music icon Lee Greenwood, whose anthem "God Bless the USA" has been a staple at many patriotic events, told Newsmax on Monday he sees it differently.

"We have two young sons; Dalton is 29, and Parker is 25," Greenwood told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Jenn Pellegrino. "And they are as patriotic as they come, and not just because of my career.

"They're both college graduates, and I think their peers were equally patriotic."

Greenwood, whose signature song is a staple at rallies by former President Donald Trump, said as he tours the country, "I find the fiber of America that loves this country."

"I think there's a wave of patriotism coming," Greenwood said. "I think you'll be surprised, particularly in this next election."

Greenwood, whose concert special "Lee Greenwood: God Bless the USA" aired exclusively on Newsmax over the Memorial Day weekend – a fourth showing is scheduled for 5 a.m. Tuesday – said proceeds from sales of the concert DVD will go toward helping to find housing for veterans.

"If you missed the showing of it, you can actually order it," he said. "Go to Leegreenwood.com and buy the DVD and watch how we give and award these homes to the two veterans that we gave during the filming of this special."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The mainstream media focusing on unrest across the country might signal a decline in patriotism, but country music icon Lee Greenwood, whose anthem "God Bless the USA" has been a staple at many patriotic events, told Newsmax on Monday he sees it differently.
lee greenwood, patriotism, donald trump, 2024 election, concert special, housing, veterans
282
2024-24-27
Monday, 27 May 2024 09:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved