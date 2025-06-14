Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Excited to Be Singing at Parade Site

On Saturday evening, a parade honoring the Army's 250th anniversary will wind its way through Washington, D.C., in a display of patriotism and appreciation for the U.S. armed forces. Grammy Award winning artist Lee Greenwood told Newsmax that he is "really excited to go and sing at the parade site."

"And here in Washington, D.C., we'll be honoring the United States Army's 250th anniversary of their existence. And I didn't know they were a year older than the United States of America. Of course, we had to have a standing army before we had a country. Before we signed the Declaration of Independence, we had to beat the British. So there's a lot to do today, and I hope the rain will hold off," Greenwood said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Greenwood, who had recently been in Qatar, said that he has been thinking about the U.S. troops currently deployed in the Middle East. "I was so proud of the president and what he did there. He is truly a peacemaker and proud of him for how he brought things back to the United States from the Middle East, showing their appreciation for us and how much we work to keep the rest of the world safe," he said.

"So, as you mentioned, the current conflict between Israel and Iran ... we are defending Israel because Israel has been bombarded with forces outside its border trying to take it out. And I applaud Israel for attacking back, defending itself," he added.

