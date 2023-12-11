Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Wife Had Close Call With Tornadoes

Country music icon Lee Greenwood told Newsmax on Monday he was not at home in Franklin, Tennessee, over the weekend, when tornadoes tore through the Nashville area, killing six and injuring dozens of others.

But Greenwood said his wife, Kimberly, was.

"She was in Mount Juliet, but that's like east of Nashville and we live south of Nashville," Greenwood told "American Agenda." "She was kind of skirting the outskirts of Nashville, heading south. It's a storm that [if it] turned another mile south, she would have been right in it. She stopped under a bridge and said a prayer. ... It did do devastating damage to Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, and all north toward Fort Campbell and Clarksville.

"A tornado is a bear. You can see where it sat down there, and it would rip through the city."

Greenwood said he is seeing area residents rally to help those who have been hit hard by the disaster.

"I may not be from Nashville — I was raised on a farm out in western California, and we're the same way. You take care of your neighbors," he said. "When there's an emergency everybody jumps to help and have an awful lot of people, of course, from different parts of the city, who all rushed there to Goodlettsville, to Hendersonville to help with the cleanup.

"The power company was excellent, too. They got power restored pretty quick; not everybody yet, but they were very good at it."

Greenwood said he wrapped up his Christmas concerts earlier than usual this year and plans to have a family focused holiday season.

"One of our sons has moved to Chicago, the other is in Miami going to college, and we're just going to have family time for about the next two or three weeks," Greenwood said. "But still focusing on the fact that our soldiers are still deployed, and with the battles in the Ukraine and Israel and Hamas and the Gaza Strip, there's a good chance we may have boots on the ground. We're sending things to our military wherever they are, and also sending our prayers."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com