Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Honored Network Airing Concert

Country music legend Lee Greenwood, the singer behind "God Bless the USA," told Newsmax Saturday he's honored to have the network presenting the "God Bless the USA All-Star Salute" featuring a bevy of country music stars celebrating his 40-year career, and said he is hoping that sales of the video will help a veteran get a home.

He told Newsmax's "The Count" that sales of the video have already allowed the Helping Heroes organization to obtain homes for two wounded warriors.

"If you go to leegreenwood.com, you can actually buy the video for $25, and it has the entire show on it," Greenwood said. "If we sell enough of these during the Memorial Day weekend, we're going to build another home for a wounded warrior."

Newsmax is airing the special concert — "Lee Greenwood: God Bless the U.S.A." — featuring the acclaimed singer and major celebrities, premiering at 8 p.m. EST Saturday and re-airing at 9 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The concert features several country music stars, including Big & Rich, Gavin DeGraw, Tracy Lawrence, Larry Gatlin, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, Debby Boone, and Ty Herndon.

Greenwood said he is supportive of the nation's veterans, having come from a military family, as has his wife.

"That's not why I wrote 'God Bless the USA,' but there are very few families now that have multiple members in the military," said Greenwood. "We just can't forget their families now that have actually multiple members in the military. We just can't forget their sacrifice. And this Memorial Day we want all of your listeners to make sure if you have a soldier in your family, make sure that they know they're remembered."

Greenwood, 81, said he did not imagine that his song would become so iconic 40 years ago, but now people consider it as an "anthem."

"I'm on tour this weekend all around the South, and the people stand up as soon as they hear the music start," he said. "That was a surprise to me the first time that ever happened because I thought they only did that for the national anthem."

And the song gained even more popularity with former President Donald Trump using it as his entrance song for his rallies.

Greenwood said he believes the secret to his longevity is that he never did drugs or smoked, and he was an athlete in his youth.

"I played racquetball right up until my 60s," he said. "I think maybe I just have a clean way of life."

He also noted that his "God Bless the USA" Bible, which Trump has helped promote, includes documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, "things we have to live by as Americans."

