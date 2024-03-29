Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Trump Right on Christianity, Bible Sales

Country music star Lee Greenwood, who has teamed up with former President Donald Trump to sell the "God Bless the USA Bible," said on Newsmax on Friday that he agrees with Trump that it's time to bring Christianity and religion back to the United States.

"I would have to tell you some shocking news: I believe that a lot of people on the left are actually faith-based and Christian," Greenwood told "National Report" about Trump coming under fire for his comments about Christianity and about promoting the special edition Bible. "I think a lot of the leftist Christians just hate Donald Trump so very much. He could be selling utensils and they would find something wrong with it."

In Trump's announcement about the special edition Bible, he said that Christianity must be brought "back into our lives and into what will be again a great nation."

He added that the nation's Founding Fathers "did a tremendous thing when they built America on Judeo-Christian values. Now that foundation is under attack, perhaps as never before."

"Shame on them for attacking President Trump for putting his best foot forward and saying this country needs more faith," said Greenwood. "What's wrong with actually saying this nation is a Christian nation, and we need to get back to as much faith as we can? There's so many things going wrong here. I think the only thing that can really change it is God himself."

The "God Bless the USA Bible," named for Greenwood's hit song, sells for $59.99 and features an American flag and the words "God Bless the USA" printed on the cover. It also contains the lyrics to Greenwood's song, along with the texts of the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and other American documents.

Trump said, in his announcement about the special edition Bible, first published in 2021, that the Bible is his "favorite book" and that it is "a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America and to make America great again is our religion."

"I'm happy that Donald Trump has said he's Christian," said Greenwood, adding that the former president chose to be associated with the special edition Bible because "it is unique because it has documents from our founding fathers. And this Bible that I have in my hand, was actually signed by President Trump to me … God bless this country and God bless President Trump for taking a stand on faith."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com