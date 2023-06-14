Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Time to Honor Veterans on Veterans Day

Country music legend Lee Greenwood, who 40 years ago released "God Bless the USA," spoke with Newsmax on Wednesday to discuss his music and AdoptaVet.com, an initiative that promotes honoring veterans on Veterans Day.

An in-studio guest "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" for Flag Day, Greenwood sang some lines from "God Bless the USA" for host Carl Higbie before talking about AdoptaVet.com and "An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood," a one-night-only concert event presented through a partnership between Greenwood and Fathom Events, an entertainment content provider that broadcasts entertainment events in movie theaters throughout the United States.

"We're launching [the site] today, and it's about bringing soldiers to our new video," Greenwood said. "It's a star-studded event with all kinds of artists singing the songs that made me famous."

The one-night-only concert event — which will feature performances from Jamey Johnson, Sam Moore and T. Graham Brown, Gavin DeGraw, Michael W. Smith and The Isaacs, Michael Ray, Lee Brice, Creed's Scott Stapp, among others — will premiere in theaters this Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

"We invite people to bring a veteran to the show," Greenwood said. "For $50, you can bring a caregiver and a veteran to the show. Choose a theater near you, and we know that you will. It's the time to honor veterans on Veterans Day."

Higbie turned the conversation to Flag Day, saying people have become more reticent about honoring the day for fear of offending anyone. He then asked Greenwood how AdoptaVet.com and his concert event have been received to this point.

Greenwood, who was a member of the National Endowment for the Arts Council for 14 years until his removal by President Joe Biden in 2021, said the reception so far has been positive. One possible reason for that, he said, is that when it comes to politics, he's not one to choose sides.

"You know, I have to say as long as I stay on either side of the fence ... whether Republican or Democrat, it doesn't matter to me, or independent," he said. "I have no negativity because I am not controversial. I don't want to be controversial."

Former President Donald Trump has used Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" as an entrance theme many times, including at Bedminster, New Jersey, Tuesday night, during his campaign fundraiser. The country music star, however, reiterated that he doesn't receive public backlash because he doesn't lean too far to the right or the left.

"Has the president used my song? Yes. Have I sang twice for inaugurations for Republican presidents? Yes. But I would also sing for Democrats, if they asked me to," Greenwood said.

"I was shocked that [Barack] Obama never asked me to go to the White House," he added. "I would have done that. But, yes, I just don't get any negative comments, and I'm proud of that."

